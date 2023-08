DJ Kool Herc was hosting a party in 1973 in the Bronx when he did something that had never been done before: a technique he called the "Merry-go-Round." to pull it off, he used two turntables to switch between breakbeats of James Brown's "give It up Or turn It Loose," Michael Viner's "Bongo Rock," and Babe Ruth's "the Mexican." the result was modern-day hip-hop as we know it.