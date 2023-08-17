Aug 17, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Justin stokes fluffs shirts on the assembly line at IFB solutions on Wednesday. ALLISON LEE ISLEY PHOTOS, JOURNAL Mayor Allen Joines feels the material on a new specialty garment at IFB on Wednesday. Irvin Keen uses guides on a sewing machine to attach the facing to front pockets of a jacket. Related to this story Most Popular Wells Fargo declares plans to close 23 more branches in US Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of the official closing of ano… John Deere to build $69M plant in Kernersville Deere and Co. said Monday it plans to build an electric battery plant and North American headquarters in Kernersville, near its existing plant. High Point University receives warning over accreditation, says issues are minor The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website. Wife of Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes, suffers 'medical event' in Florida The family was on a vacation with Steve Forbes in Kuwait when the medical event happened Chase Robertson avoids the carnage to win Sportsman Division race at Bowman Gray Stadium Jason Myers wins the first Modified race by holding off his brother, Butt