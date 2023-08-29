Aug 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Amelia Dellinger kisses her mother, Melissa, goodbye on her first day of kindergarten. ALLISON LEE ISLEY PHOTOS, JOURNAL Addilyn Jones (left) and Nia Johnson hold hands in front of a "Moore" sign before their first day of kindergarten on Monday. Related to this story Most Popular Sebastian Korda battles, heat and ankle injury to hold off Richard Gasquet at Winston-Salem Open About four hours after his match, however, he withdraws from tournament Nucor pledges long-term manufacturing commitment to Lexington at plant groundbreaking LEXINGTON — The groundbreaking for Nucor Corp.’s $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington was treated Friday with the solemnity of … UNCSA grad hopes to cast Johnny Depp in his short film, to be shot in Winston-Salem An award-winning screenwriter and producer is bringing his talents to the City of Arts and Innovation to shoot a short film. Boom takes steps toward first test flight of supersonic aircraft As Boom Supersonic prepares for its first test flight, the aircraft manufacturer said Thursday it has advanced on three key developments. Major Whitaker Park change: Cook Medical bowing out, Purple Crow stepping in A major renovation project is set to proceed on the former Whitaker Park manufacturing campus, but with a new owner-occupant with Cook Medical…