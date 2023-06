Roger Ehrlich of Cary, who said he was with the group Veterans For Peace, demonstrates Saturday outside the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Ehrlich said he was looking for Republicans to return to a more Eisenhower-style party and guarded against the Military Industrial Complex. "I like Ike. Our children would have a far better chance if we stopped putting money into defense funding and beat our swords into plowshares," he said.