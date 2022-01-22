Arts briefs: New exhibit at Artworks Gallery by Chris Flory

New exhibit
“Not Untitled” is a new series of artwork by Chris Flory that will run from Jan. 30-Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Flory’s work falls into an ambiguous space — they are semi-representational, depicting things that are not real and yet not entirely abstract.
A native of Philadelphia, Flory earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Philadelphia College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts from UNC-Greensboro. Flory has been a member of Artworks Gallery since 1993. She lives in Winston-Salem with her husband and their two feline friends.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
New play
Stained Glass Playhouse will present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier and starring Debra Hanson, Drew Baker, Sandy Scott, Chris Swaim, Peggie Kaan Dull, Bob Montle, Annabelle Baker, and Brian Joyce, “Plaza Suite” is a 3-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60 and older) and teachers, and $12 for teachers at stainedglassplayhouse.org or 336-499-1010.
For more information, go to stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite.
New exhibit
“Art From the Heart” is a new group exhibition by gallery members that will run from Jan. 30-Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit is an all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds of romance. The works feature mediums including gelatin prints, photography, painting, ceramics and more.
Women’s exhibit
“Women in the Arts,” an alumnae exhibition will be on display through March 26 in the Main Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Exhibition viewing hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. An artist reception will be 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Main Gallery.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is hosting of the exhibit that is curated by local photographer and printmaker Kimberly Varnadoe. The exhibit will feature women in the arts as part Salem Academy and College’s 250th anniversary and its upcoming Community Day.
The March 26 Community Day will welcome visitors to campus for a day and showcase how academics, athletics, fine arts and civic engagement impacts the Winston-Salem community and beyond. About 40 women will participate in the exhibition.
Visit intothearts.org.
Opera
Greensboro Opera will present “Porgy and Bess” at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens will perform the lead role of Bess.
“I said yes to ‘Porgy and Bess’ in large part because I wanted to be in the brotherhood and sisterhood of Black singers who have done ‘Porgy and Bess,’” Giddens said
In addition to Giddens, the 45-member cast includes Thomas Cannon as Porgy, Sidney Outlaw as Jake, Robert Anthony Mack as Sportin’ Life and Michael Preacely as Crown.
Tickets start at $65 at ticketmaster.com.
Masks are required. For other COVID-19 protocols, go to tangercenter.com.
Visit greensboroopera.org, tangercenter.com.
Art exhibit
The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display through March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits, featuring a variety of mediums, themes and artists. The theme of “The Colors of Winter” is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, as well as the colors associated with these reflections.
An artist member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
For more about becoming an artist member, visit www.yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.