Arts briefs: New exhibit at Artworks Gallery by Chris Flory

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is hosting of the exhibit that is curated by local photographer and printmaker Kimberly Varnadoe. The exhibit will feature women in the arts as part Salem Academy and College’s 250th anniversary and its upcoming Community Day.

The March 26 Community Day will welcome visitors to campus for a day and showcase how academics, athletics, fine arts and civic engagement impacts the Winston-Salem community and beyond. About 40 women will participate in the exhibition.

Opera

Greensboro Opera will present “Porgy and Bess” at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens will perform the lead role of Bess.

“I said yes to ‘Porgy and Bess’ in large part because I wanted to be in the brotherhood and sisterhood of Black singers who have done ‘Porgy and Bess,’” Giddens said

In addition to Giddens, the 45-member cast includes Thomas Cannon as Porgy, Sidney Outlaw as Jake, Robert Anthony Mack as Sportin’ Life and Michael Preacely as Crown.