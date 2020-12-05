Arts briefs: Upcoming holiday events

1-4 p.m. Dec. 6: 48th annual Holiday Open House at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Music, take-home crafts, candle dipping, outdoor exhibits, strolling carolers, blacksmith demonstrations, shopping, more. Santa Claus will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1-3 p.m. with a limited number of appointments. Each family group must reserve a Santa appointment, which is a separate ticket from the overall event. Masks are required in the Little Red Schoolhouse. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available if you do not get to see him. highpointnc.gov/694/Museum.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12: Zion Wonderland at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Free, drive-thru, family-friendly event with Greensboro Symphony Wonderland Brass and Drums, The Suah African Dance Ensemble and The Mount Zion Arts and Drama Ministry's Live Nativity Scene while experiencing a presentation of Christmas lights.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12: Drive-Thru Christmas Experience at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Living Nativity Drive-Thru. Donations will be accepted for the Christmas Warmth Offering, which provides coats and socks for local people in need. Each car will receive a special Christmas gift. Rain dates: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18-19.