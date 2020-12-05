Arts briefs: Upcoming holiday events

Arts groups will present concert, dance programs, art exhibits and more — some virtual, some not.
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
Through Dec. 27: Denton FarmPark's 12th annual Christmas on the Farm drive-thru experience. Nativity scenes, dancing elves, patriotic scenes, lighted farm equipment and steam train. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 29; Dec. 4-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 18-23; Dec. 26 and 27. $20 per car, truck or minivan at dentonfarmpark.com/Christmas-on-the-farm or at the gate. dentonfarmpark.com.
Through Dec. 31: Holidays at Reynolda featuring an Antique Glass Ornament Display on loan from the North Carolina Museum of Art. About 400 figural glass ornaments including Santas, fruits, candies and animals. $18 admission for the exhibit and the museum. reynoldahouse.org.
6–11 p.m. through Jan. 1: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The entrance is off U.S. 158, not Idols Road. $15 for family vehicles (cars, vans and trucks); $35 for commercial (vans, limos and mini buses); and $100 for motorcoaches and buses. Discounts nights are $5 for family, $15 for commercial and $65 for motorcoaches and buses Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24. tinyurl.com/lt2nfv6.
5-9 p.m. Dec. 12, 19, 26: Christmas By Candlelight at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Costumed interpreters from Kernersville Little Theatre will greet guests before they begin self-guided tours through all 22 holiday decorated rooms, featuring interactive Christmas carols. By appointment only. Masks required. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. 336-996-7922 or kornersfolly.org.
8 p.m. Dec. 6: Theater Alliance presents “The Christmas Schooner,” a story of the first Christmas tree ship and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit. This critically-acclaimed musical also features a score of original music and traditional holiday favorites. Performances will be outside at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. with free parking. A maximum of 50 guests are allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Masks required. Tickets are $25 each at theatrealliance.ws. 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 6: Kernersville Reverse Christmas Parade on Mountain and Cherry streets in Kernersville. Drive through and see floats, businesses, vendors and Santa. tinyurl.com/y2zc4zjf.
7 p.m. Dec. 6: Christmas Cocktails with a Curator, a virtual program from Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Find out how to make a 1920s holiday cocktail re-imagined by mixologist Tim Nolan. Then learn the history of glass Christmas ornaments in the American South from Dr. Amber C. Albert. $10 per household at reynoldahouse.org.
2 p.m. Dec. 6: Piedmont Opera and Calvary Moravian Church livestream, "Songs of the Season." Act 1 is how composers from Scarlatti to Brahms have been inspired by the holiday season. Act 2 takes a family-friendly look at holiday traditions featuring familiar Christmas carols. A link to this free performance will be at PiedmontOpera.org.
1-4 p.m. Dec. 6: 48th annual Holiday Open House at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Music, take-home crafts, candle dipping, outdoor exhibits, strolling carolers, blacksmith demonstrations, shopping, more. Santa Claus will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1-3 p.m. with a limited number of appointments. Each family group must reserve a Santa appointment, which is a separate ticket from the overall event. Masks are required in the Little Red Schoolhouse. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available if you do not get to see him. highpointnc.gov/694/Museum.
6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12: Zion Wonderland at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Free, drive-thru, family-friendly event with Greensboro Symphony Wonderland Brass and Drums, The Suah African Dance Ensemble and The Mount Zion Arts and Drama Ministry's Live Nativity Scene while experiencing a presentation of Christmas lights.
5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12: Drive-Thru Christmas Experience at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Living Nativity Drive-Thru. Donations will be accepted for the Christmas Warmth Offering, which provides coats and socks for local people in need. Each car will receive a special Christmas gift. Rain dates: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18-19.
Dec. 12: A Kernersville Yuletide. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville; Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St.; and Kernersville Museum, 127 W. Mountain St. have teamed up to show off holiday décor and inspiration for your own holiday decorating. Körner’s Folly will offer a Victorian Christmas from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10 adults, $6 children 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. The botanical garden will feature recycled Tulip Lights, along with décor, gift offerings, crafts and specialty items for nature-lovers from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. Experience a Hometown Christmas at the museum. Live trees have been adopted and decorated. The ice skating rink will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $5 for 30 minutes of skate time (skate rental included).
2 p.m. Dec. 12: MJIDE’s “Virtual Dazzling Christmas” 2020 with special guest Monica Johnson and Jerome Johnson (MJIDE) and Kristin Taylor (KT Collective Dance Company). $5 at mjide.com. Email mjid.info@gmail.com with questions.
7 p.m. Dec. 12-13: “Two Winter Tales,” two virtual children’s plays. The production features 17 local actors ages 7 to 12. The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes," is about Snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second one, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits. Both plays are appropriate for all ages. The show runs about 25 minutes. Tickets are $8 at 336-335-6426 or creativegreensboro.com.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15: Salem Band Tuba Quartet and Salem Band Saxophone Quartet perform Christmas music at facebook.com/NewPhiladelphiaMoravianChurch/live. Free, but donations accepted. salemband.org
Dec. 17: UNC School of the Arts presents a virtual production of “The Nutcracker.” New take on the traditional ballet, created for film by the schools of Dance, Design & Production, Filmmaking and Music. uncsa.edu.
7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 19: Gary Taylor Dance presents “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $25-$35 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Dec. 20: High Point Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $25-$35 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
2 p.m. Dec. 19: High Point Ballet presents “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets,” a shorter performance for children, at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Masks required. Reserved seating for social distancing. Tickets $20-$25 at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
