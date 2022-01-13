Arts briefs

“Women in the Arts,” an alumnae exhibition will be on display Jan. 14-March 26 in the Main Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Exhibition viewing hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. An artist reception will be 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Main Gallery.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is hosting of the exhibit that is curated by local photographer and printmaker Kimberly Varnadoe. The exhibit will feature women in the arts as part Salem Academy and College’s 250th anniversary and its upcoming Community Day. The March 26 Community Day will welcome visitors to campus for a day and showcase how academics, athletics, fine arts and civic engagement impacts the Winston-Salem community and beyond. About 40 women will participate in the exhibition.
Visit intothearts.org.
Bluegrass show
Bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski and his band will headline Crossroads @ SECCA #024 at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
Special guest Sarah Sophia will open the concert.
Tyminski has contributed guitar and harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994.
“His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band,” SECCA said on its website.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on day of show at tinyurl.com/yyz4pawr. VIP tickets are sold out.
Visit secca.org.
Country show
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.
Stuart is a country and bluegrass music singer, songwriter and musician. He started touring in 1968 with Lester Flatt. He was later in Johnny Cash’s road band, then struck out on his own in the early ‘80s.
Special guest will be Winston-Salem’s Caleb Caudle. Caudle has built a steady following since quitting his day job in 2012 to make music his life’s work.
Tickets are $30-$175 at theramkat.com. Tickets range from standing general admission to VIP packages.
Visit theramkat.com, martystuart.net or calebcaudle.com.
Opera
Greensboro Opera will present "Porgy and Bess" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens will perform the lead role of Bess.
“I said yes to ‘Porgy and Bess’ in large part because I wanted to be in the brotherhood and sisterhood of Black singers who have done ‘Porgy and Bess,’” Giddens said
In addition to Giddens, the 45-member cast includes Thomas Cannon as Porgy, Sidney Outlaw as Jake, Robert Anthony Mack as Sportin’ Life and Michael Preacely as Crown.
Tickets start at $65 at ticketmaster.com.
Masks are required. For other COVID-19 protocols, go to tangercenter.com.
Visit greensboroopera.org, tangercenter.com.
Art exhibit
The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display from Jan. 13 to March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits, featuring a variety of mediums, themes and artists. The theme of “The Colors of Winter” is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, as well as the colors associated with these reflections.
An artist member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
For more about becoming an artist member, visit www.yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.