Arts briefs

Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens will perform the lead role of Bess.

“I said yes to ‘Porgy and Bess’ in large part because I wanted to be in the brotherhood and sisterhood of Black singers who have done ‘Porgy and Bess,’” Giddens said

In addition to Giddens, the 45-member cast includes Thomas Cannon as Porgy, Sidney Outlaw as Jake, Robert Anthony Mack as Sportin’ Life and Michael Preacely as Crown.

Tickets start at $65 at ticketmaster.com.

Masks are required. For other COVID-19 protocols, go to tangercenter.com.

Art exhibit

The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display from Jan. 13 to March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.