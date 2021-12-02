Ask SAM: I got an email from the 'Post Office.' Is this a scam?

Q: I received the following, very official-looking email from the United States Postal Service: Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to deliver your parcel 1700800752215642. Currently, your parcel is being stored in our local depot. Reschedule Delivery. When I go to official USPS website and put in the tracking number, I get "Status Not Available." When I click on "reschedule delivery," I am told $1-$2 in postage is due before I can receive the package. Also, I noticed the email return address is: USPS <simon85@live.co.uk>. Is this just a scam?

J.M.

Answer: It is a scam and you were right to question it.

Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, gave SAM some tips for spotting a postal scam and what to do if you think you received a scam email or letter.

“The U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service, which is the law enforcement agency responsible for investigating crimes involving the mail, are aware of the circulation of a fake email/email scam claiming to be from USPS officials including the Postmaster General," Bogenberger said. "Please know USPS officials would never reach out directly to consumers and ask for money or Personal Identifying Information (PII).