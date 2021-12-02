Ask SAM: Is Winston-Salem banning gas lawn mowers and leaf blowers?

Q: Someone told me that the City of Winston-Salem is going to ban or outlaw two-cycle engines like those in lawn mowers, string trimmers and leaf blowers because of air pollution concerns. Is that true?

Answer: No, the city isn’t banning them.

“The City has no plans to outlaw lawn equipment because of air pollution,” said Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager.

Your friend might have heard about a new law in California aimed at cutting down on such engines.

On Oct. 9, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed legislation that would ban the sale of “new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers,” according to an AP story.

The legislation orders the California Air Resources Board to enact a rule that bans the sale of equipment with small engines. The rule would likely take effect Jan. 1, 2024.