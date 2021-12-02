Ask SAM: What kind of car is in the Entresto television ad?

Q: What is the brand of the little red car in the Entresto commercial on television?

R.P.

Answer: Jamie Bennett, a spokesperson for Novartis, the company that makes Entresto, said, “the car shown in the Entresto commercials is a Borgward Isabella.”

The Borgward company was founded by Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Borgward, who was a car builder in pre-World War II Germany. He began building cars again after the war and by 1955 was outselling all other German car makers, according to Hemmings,com, an automotive website.

Borgward “produced stylish, middle-class cars with an unmatched combination of performance, durability, economy and comfort for five,” according to Hemmings.com.

The Isabella was a big hit with car buyers. It was nicer than Volkswagens, and much less expensive than Mercedes-Benz.

In 1957 the Isabella coupe was launched, and that’s the one in the commercial. By 1962, Borgward was out of business due in part to an economic downturn. Borgward, himself, died of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 72, according to Hemmings.