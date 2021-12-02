Ask SAM: Why do some Winston-Salem street lights look purple?

Q: Why are the street lights in Forsyth County being replaced with what look to be black lights?

— J.L.

Answer: The lights weren’t meant to be an ode to Prince.

Duke Energy is in the process of replacing old street light fixtures with more efficient LED lights.

Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy, said that “While the vast majority of our LED lighting performs very well in communities across the state, we have identified a small pocket of LED lights in our service that have turned from the standard white color to a deep purple color.

“The change in color is due to manufacturer defect that was recently identified and is being addressed. The defect causes the color of the light to gradually turn purple. The light otherwise continues to work.

“We believe that this issue affects several thousand lights across in central and western NC, as well as a few hundred lights in Eastern NC, Florida and the Midwest.”