Asmithaa Vinukonda: The universality of human rights

‘People who have glimpsed freedom will never be content until they have secured it for themselves. … People who continue to be denied the respect to which they are entitled as human beings will not acquiesce forever in such denial.”
These words were spoken by none other than Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady, at the Sorbonne in Paris. Roosevelt was there to speak about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the drafting of which she had overseen at the then newly formed United Nations. A dedicated diplomat and activist, Roosevelt was a staunch believer in human rights. As first lady, she had championed poverty alleviation, access to education and civil rights. She had traveled to the European and Pacific front lines of World War II.
President Harry Truman appointed her to the U.S. delegation to the U.N. at the end of 1945. In April 1946, she became chair of the U.N. Commission on Human Rights and took on the task of drafting a human rights declaration for the world. This human rights declaration was known as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It enumerates 30 inalienable rights that all human beings have, simply for being human. Some of these rights were controversial among the U.N.’s member nations and remain so today. However, Roosevelt was dedicated to making sure the document was as comprehensive as possible and later wrote that she considered it “my most important task” during her years at the U.N.
However, human rights did not begin with the U.N. declaration. The first known instance of human rights occurred thousands of years ago in Persia. Cyrus the Great, the first king of Prussia, conquered Babylon. He freed the slaves, declared that all people had the right to choose their own religion and established racial equality. These, along with other decrees, were written on a baked-clay cylinder known as the Cyrus Cylinder. The Cyrus Cylinder has now been recognized as the world’s first charter of human rights. The Magna Carta, signed almost 2,000 years later, enumerated what later came to be thought of as human rights. In 1776, Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence, which stressed individual rights and the right to revolution. These ideas would later be reflected in the French Revolution. Human rights would only grow as a concept from there.
But then, in what can be argued to be one of the greatest human rights violations ever, Adolf Hitler caused the deaths of around 6 million Jewish people in the Holocaust. After World War II ended, the international community vowed to never allow atrocities like those to happen again. Thus, the U.N. was born, and the U.N. declaration followed not long after.
But even with this leadership and guidance, human rights are still under attack today. Recently, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said that during the pandemic, 83 governments have used the pandemic to justify violating free speech and peaceful assembly. Around 51 countries have used COVID laws to arrest, detain and prosecute critics of the government. Journalists, bloggers and protesters have been assaulted by police or the military in 18 countries. This is in addition to the already existing human rights issues before the pandemic, including food insecurity, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and more. These issues have been going on for centuries and will continue for centuries.
Unless the people fight for human rights.
Not everyone has the same impact and influence as Eleanor Roosevelt, and not everyone has the resources and support she had. However, her drive and determination to fight for human rights is something that everyone should adopt. Whether that means going to protests and demonstrations, or organizing fundraisers and assisting people in the community, no progress will be made without the support of the people. In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt:
“Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home. … Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerned citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world.”
Today, Dec. 10, is Human Rights Day. For more information, visit the U.N. Human Rights Day website.
Asmithaa Vinukonda is a sophomore at Forsyth Country Day School.