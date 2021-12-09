Asmithaa Vinukonda: The universality of human rights

However, human rights did not begin with the U.N. declaration. The first known instance of human rights occurred thousands of years ago in Persia. Cyrus the Great, the first king of Prussia, conquered Babylon. He freed the slaves, declared that all people had the right to choose their own religion and established racial equality. These, along with other decrees, were written on a baked-clay cylinder known as the Cyrus Cylinder. The Cyrus Cylinder has now been recognized as the world’s first charter of human rights. The Magna Carta, signed almost 2,000 years later, enumerated what later came to be thought of as human rights. In 1776, Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence, which stressed individual rights and the right to revolution. These ideas would later be reflected in the French Revolution. Human rights would only grow as a concept from there.

But then, in what can be argued to be one of the greatest human rights violations ever, Adolf Hitler caused the deaths of around 6 million Jewish people in the Holocaust. After World War II ended, the international community vowed to never allow atrocities like those to happen again. Thus, the U.N. was born, and the U.N. declaration followed not long after.