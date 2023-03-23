Ancient Greece called it “Phthisis.” Victorian-era England called it “The White Plague.”

We call it tuberculosis.

From the first known case 9,000 years ago to the present tuberculosis has made mankind suffer. It has taken the lives of famous artists, authors, poets and playwrights and destroyed generations of families. However, despite our long history with tuberculosis, it still kills more people than AIDS and malaria every year. Why?

First, we must understand the pathology of tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is caused by an airborne bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. When the bacteria travels into a patient’s airways, it can quickly infect the lungs, where immune cells rush to control the infection by absorbing and breaking down the bacteria. Usually, this is enough to remove the bacteria. However, if the patient has a compromised or weak immune system, the bacteria can reproduce and form colonies in the lungs. As more and more cells become infected, the bacteria can then destroy infected tissues, which causes chest pains and leads to the patient coughing up blood. This damage to the lungs can also lead to oxygen deprivation, which negatively affects the rest of the body. The bacteria can then spread to other parts of the body such as the kidneys, spine, and brain. These additional infections can cause other symptoms, including back pain, weight loss, paleness, and more. If not treated, tuberculosis can be fatal.

However, the first vaccine for tuberculosis was created in 1921, with the first antibiotic following not long after in 1940. So why are we still struggling with tuberculosis?

There are three elements to the answer. The first is location. Tuberculosis, similar to malaria, is most common in developing countries with little funding to fight it. Because these areas already have a high disease burden, M. tuberculosis can take advantage of the weak immune systems of the people living there. Additionally, because of the rural and remote locations of many of the worst affected areas, it is difficult to transport vaccines and supplies because they must be properly refrigerated.

Additionally, antibiotic resistance is at play. Traditional tuberculosis treatments can take up to nine months, which discourages many people from completing the full course. This allows the surviving bacteria to become resistant to the drug, rendering that drug useless and putting the patient at a higher risk of death. These resistant bacteria can also spread to other people through the air, so antibiotics become even more useless.

Finally, tuberculosis is incredibly difficult to diagnose, because about 90% of the people affected do not show symptoms. This means that tuberculosis lays dormant in the body until the immune system is too weak to defend the body against reproducing M. tuberculosis.

In simplest terms, these three elements make tuberculosis one of the most devastating infectious diseases in global health. Since 2021, it has become the second-leading infectious disease killer worldwide (only after COVID-19), killing more than 1.6 million people each year. However, it seems to be largely ignored by developed countries. That needs to change.

In order for the world to be rid of tuberculosis, three things must happen. First, there must be better diagnostics for tuberculosis, including dormant tuberculosis. Second, there must be faster-acting antibiotics to ensure that patients complete the full course of drugs. Finally, there must be more effective vaccines and preventative care in order to eradicate the disease completely by 2035, as per WHO’s End TB strategy.

However, none of this can happen without the work and support of developed countries. Developing countries simply do not have the resources to fight tuberculosis on their own, so it is up to world organizations like the WHO and developed countries like the United States to help them. It is the only way we can create a future in which tuberculosis no longer exists.