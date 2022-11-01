Asmithaa Vinukonda: We must protect freedom of the press

Freedom of the press is essential in any free, democratic society. It is the media’s job to educate the people about global issues and create transparency between the government and its citizens. In the United States, our freedom of media is protected by the Bill of Rights.

However, other countries are not as lucky.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, approximately 1,630 journalists have been killed around the world since January 2000. Around 1,130 of these deaths have a confirmed motive related to the journalist’s work. But what is so dangerous about journalism?

For one, the nature of journalism is investigative. The job of a journalist is to research and write news stories about a variety of topics, including politics, human rights and violence. However, when journalists expose dangerous groups, such as gangs, politicians or the government, they become a target for violence and suppression. Many journalists in countries in war zones and countries with nondemocratic governments are often attacked or killed for their reporting. Additionally, the rate of journalist deaths increased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalists who reported on the pandemic or their government’s response, or lack thereof, were often killed or jailed.

While killing is the most extreme form of suppression, journalists have also been subject to kidnappings, beatings, threats and torture. These attacks are only exacerbated in the digital world. While men are more likely to be killed for their work, over 73% of female journalists surveyed by UNESCO said they had been intimidated or threatened online in connection with their journalism.

Worst of all, these attacks are almost never investigated. Because they are often ordered by governments, politicians, gangs or other dangerous and influential groups, the attacks on and murders of journalists are often left unresolved. When considering cases in which journalists are killed due to their work, nine out of 10 murders are left uninvestigated, and the perpetrators remain free. This statistic does not even take into account murders that have an uncertain motive. Clearly, something needs to change.

Thankfully, several organizations are attempting to do just that. Amnesty International, a global human rights organization, has educated many people about the attacks on journalism and freedom of media. Throughout the organization’s history, it has fought for the release of imprisoned journalists across the world. Additionally, Amnesty International also holds an annual letter-writing campaign called “Write for Rights.” During the campaign, individuals write letters to imprisoned journalists to commend them for their work as well as to the governments that have imprisoned these journalists to ask for their release. While Amnesty International focuses on involving communities in fighting for the rights of journalists, organizations such as the United Nations are working to ensure that the rights of journalists are protected on a bigger scale.

In 2013, the U.N. proclaimed Nov. 2 as the “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.” This resolution “condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers” and calls for the perpetrators of such crimes to be brought to justice. Additionally, the U.N. has created The UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, which addresses attacks on journalists by bringing together U.N. bodies, national authorities, media and civil society organizations. Protecting journalists is also a part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These organizations are doing their best to fight for change and the protection of journalists.

However, journalists are still being threatened and attacked today. This Nov. 2, the 10th anniversary of the U.N. Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, the U.N. is planning to “Reaffirm, Recommit and Reposition” its efforts to advance the U.N. plan. However, the rest of us can help protect journalists. Whether by participating in Amnesty International’s “Write for Rights” campaign or simply understanding the issues facing journalists, we all can help make a difference this Nov. 2. Freedom of the press must be protected.