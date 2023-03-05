Elizabeth Kitley needs to make more room in her trophy case. In a career of personal achievement, she and her Virginia Tech teammates grabbed the most significant hardware yet.

Led by a record-setting performance by Georgia Amoore, the Hokies captured their first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament championship on Sunday, taking a 75-67 victory over Louisville. The victory gives Virginia Tech (27-4) a spot in the NCAA women's tournament starting later this month.

Amoore, who played all 40 minutes, scored 25 points on 6-for-18 shooting, but the trio of 3-pointers she hit helped set a tournament record for most 3s with 14. She was named the tournament's most valuable player., and she said she and her teammates had it in their mind that they would be taking the title.

"Our team just wanted it so bad, and we knew that we were going to win it from the start," said Amoore, the Australian native. "We were saying we were going to win it, and we just all had to believe and give every single ounce of effort. The effort was just a huge factor."

Kitley added 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Kitley added 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting. She and starting guard Cayla King now have an ACC title to accompany the two state championship titles they won while playing for Northwest Guilford.

"I remember high school. My memory is terrible in general, but I mean, yeah, we would come (to the tournament) in high school," Kitley said. "We watched Arike Ogunbowale, we watched Notre Dame, we watched Louisville win. For it to be us and for Virginia Tech to have champions next to it is incredible, and I'm so happy that we've seen this."

As Louisville missed the last of three shots to try to get closer, Kitley sprinted to the center jump circle to join the celebratory Hokie huddle, which was showered by shiny streamers and pink, blue and white balloons. About 30 minutes after the game ended, the Hokies were still on the court, standing on a stage posing for pictures as their fans absorbed the moment.

"Watching everything come to fruition, I sold them both a vision," Virginia Tech Coach Kenny Brooks said of Amoore and Kitley. "They went out and they executed it. We said we would be here, and we never wavered. It didn't matter who we were playing, and we proved that we were one of the elite teams in the country. I'm so excited.

"As far as the game is concerned, they all played well. They all played well," said Brooks, the first Black man to win an ACC tournament title..

Chrislyn Carr led Louisville with a game-high 27 points. Hailey Van Lith, who tormented Wake Forest in Friday's quarterfinals, struggled to a 4-for-17 shooting performance and 12 points because of King's defensive pressure. Olivia Cochran added 11.

Louisville had its share of fans at the Greensboro Coliseum, but in the championship game, the prevalent color in the blue seats was Hokie orange. And they were loud all afternoon. Unlike the Duke game in which the 6-foot-6 Kitley took a beating from several defenders, she had a height advantage over the 6-foot-3 Cochran and used it to hit her team's first three baskets. Kitley also helped to open up the middle by drawing Cochran to the perimeter. While she didn't shoot from distance, that move gave her teammates a chance in the paint.

As Kitley started the scoring for the Hokies, Amoore ended the first quarter with five straight points for a 21-14 lead. Amoore scored five more points in a 9-4 run to start the second quarter, pushing Virginia Tech's lead to 30-18 at the five-minute mark. Later, Kitley would add two free throw, extending the lead to 38-25 before the Hokies settled for a 38-28 halftime lead.

Virginia Tech led by as much as 12 early in the third quarter, but the Cardinals weren't conceding the day. They managed to shave the deficit down to seven two times in the period, including the 51-44 score at the end of the quarter on a basket by Cochran.

Louisville turned up the defensive pressure in order to close the gap, but they fell further behind. Amoore drained a 3-pointer with 3:07 for the biggest Virginia Tech lead of the day, 63-48. The Cardinals made their last charge up the hill, but a 3-pointer by Merissah Russell came with 28 seconds to go. It made the score 73-67. Kitley went to the free throw line with 15 seconds to go, and hit two free throws to cap a run of 12 straight free throws over the last 1 minute, 51 seconds.

"We did not have the gas and the juice there at the first half defensively like we had our last two games. We didn't pick the ball up early enough. We didn't kind of cause enough chaos," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "But again, you've got to give them credit. The three that (Amoore) banks in at the end of the first half, it's a big shot. Then we put them at the free throw line in the second half and we couldn't get to the line. We drove it, we attacked it, we just could not get to the line."

Walz also tipped his cap to Amoore.

"Amoore was fantastic ...," he said. "She was fantastic, just really, really good with that basketball, made some big-time plays, goes 10 of 10 at the free-throw line. Yeah, I thought she played well."

As for space in her trophy case, Kitley's father, former Wake Forest basketball standout Ralph Kitley, is making plans.

"Well," he said, "I have got to get a bigger one. But when it's all said and done, we'll make sure it's all taken care of."