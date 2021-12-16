 Skip to main content
ATH Isaiah Crowell
ATH Isaiah Crowell

5-11, 185, senior, East Forsyth

Moved around the field, but played primarily as a defensive back for an Eagles team that went 11-2 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … Credited with 88 tackles, including 12 for losses. .. Added four sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. … Three-time all-conference selection. … Also first-team All-Area in the spring. … Will continue his football career alongside older brother Micah at N.C. State.

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

