Author Charles Soule wrote ‘Light of the Jedi’ — and in a galaxy far, far away, the story continues

A: I was part of a group of five writers hired by Lucasfilm to create this era, and each contributed different things. It was called Project Luminous, which comes from the Yoda line: “Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” The whole point was to do things that were free, not tied to the story we have seen from “Star Wars” for 40 years. We adore those stories — “Rogue One,” “The Mandalorian,” “A New Hope” — but we also wanted to do something where if a character shows up, you don’t know their birth and death already. The audience doesn’t know where these new stories or characters will go. We wanted there to be possibility and novelty — but also, not so much novelty that it’s not recognizably “Star Wars.” Which is incredibly difficult, which means you have to ask: What does “Star Wars” feel like? What do we have to have? What can we repurpose? On top of that, this novel here has to be a fun read, and be self-contained, and act as the first step in a massive multi-year interconnected story.