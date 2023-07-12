■ Anheuser Busch and Trackhouse Racing announced a multi-year agreement Tuesday that will make Busch Light, long one of the main sponsors for retiring NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain in the Cup Series. The deal, which begins in 2024, had been in the works for months.
