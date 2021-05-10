AVERY
Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.
Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of killing a Glenn High School student. A prosecutor said Wednesday that even after determining that Jumil Robertson was not a rival gang member, he told others that he was going to start shooting anyway.
Police found a man’s body inside the burned home at 526 Lockland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Catching a glimpse of a political sticker affixed to a computer inside car raises legitimate concerns. And it serves as a timely reminder to cops that everybody is watching all the time.
Police say a Winston-Salem man survived a gunshot to the face Tuesday afternoon.
Kermit Myers sprang into action after he heard the child's mother scream.
Wake Forest will have three commencement speakers: Condoleezza Rice, Pete Buttigieg and Kendall Hinton
The university will recognize the class of 2021 at a series of events May 16.
A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her.
The grandson of a Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her then-87-year-old neighbor has been added as a plaintiff in an amended wrongful-deat…