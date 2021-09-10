As we walk through our daily lives filled with pain and suffering with no help from others, we band together when our country is full of pain.

As my heart suffers for those who have perished in this time without words, it brings me back to thinking of why our lawmakers refuse to protect our children from the neglect and abuse in this country.

Maybe some day we will make sense of all the devastation that has fallen on this once-proud country of ours. When people of this land see themselves as Americans and not some separate faction of an American, then and only then will this country become once again a proud and great nation.

As sad as it may sound, this America has been forced to unite by the cowardly acts of a madman and his band of cutthroats. Why is it we cannot band together every day?

— JOSEPH P. SUMMEY, Winston-Salem