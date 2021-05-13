Bank of America, Lowe's and Truist have NC's top brand rankings for 2021

Bank of America, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Truist are the top-three North Carolina-based brands listed in the 2021 ranking of the Brand Finance US 500.
Those were the lone N.C.-based brands ranked in the top 100. Overall, North Carolina has 17 brands listed.
The ranking measures the financial value of brands, primarily the present value of earnings specifically related to brand reputation.
Brand Finance's annual ranking includes the overall brand, such as Bank of America and Truist, and individually branded products and services, such as Pall Mall, Camel, Newport and Grizzly of Reynolds American Inc.
Bank of America ranked No. 15 overall, unchanged from 2020, with a brand valuation of $32.79 billion that's down 7.3% from a year ago.
Lowe's jumped 10 spots to No. 21 with a brand valuation of $30.38 billion that's up 22.7% from a year ago.
Truist debuted in December 2019 following BB&T Corp's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. It moved up 19 spots to No. 89 with a brand valuation of $8 billion that's up 11.7% from a year ago.
Among employers with large workforce presences in the Triad, Amazon dropped from first to second — below Apple — with a brand valuation of $254.19 billion.
The online retailing giant has about 1,000 full-time employees at its fulfillment center in Kernersville and another 300 employees at its Triad distribution and delivery operations.
Wells Fargo & Co. dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 with a brand valuation of $31.8 billion, down 22.2% from a year ago.
It ls likely Wells Fargo's brand ranking dropped again related to its efforts to try to recover from a fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
There were six brands associated with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco or parent company British American Tobacco Plc on the list.
Pall Mall, Reynolds’ top discount traditional cigarette brand, has the highest overall ranking at No. 102, up 31 spots with a value of $7.09 billion. It was ranked fourth in N.C.
Camel was ranked No. 214, up 43 spots with a value of $3.84 billion. It is sixth in N.C.
BAT's Kent brand was ranked No. 280 overall, up 15 spots with a value of $2.82 billion. It is 10th in N.C.
The No. 2-selling traditional cigarette Newport was ranked No. 290, up 11 spots with a value of $2.67 billion. It is 12th in N.C.
BAT's Lucky Strike brand was ranked No. 377 overall, up 48 spots with a value of $1.86 billion. It is 14th in the state.
Reynolds' Grizzly moist snuff brand reappeared in the overall rankings at No. 390 with a value of $1.81 billion. It is 15th in the state.
By comparison, the top-selling traditional cigarette brand Marlboro of Philip Morris USA rose from No. 19 to No. 12.
The other ranked N.C.-based brands are: Honeywell at No. 118, down 11 spots with a value of $6.37 billion; Iovia at No. 232, up four spots with a value of $3.55 billion; Duke Energy at No. 249, down 20 spots with a value of $3.29 billion; Red Hat at No. 259, up 32 spots with a value of $3.09 billion; Advance Auto Parts at No. 262, unchanged with a value of $3.04 billion; Family Dollar at No. 366, up 27 spots with a value of $1.94 billion; Ingersoll-Rand at No. 405, down 122 spots with a value of $1.7 billion; and Food Lion at No. 435, up 61 spots with a value of $1.53 billion.
Other brands based in the Triad or with a major Triad employment presence include: FedEx (No. 37); Pepsi (No. 46); Caterpillar (No. 93); Tyson (No. 120, $5.7 billion); Raytheon (No. 129); American Airlines (No. 143); and Collins Aerospace (No. 234).
