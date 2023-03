The board of directors for British American Tobacco Plc declared Tuesday a 69-cent quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2023.

On Feb. 9, the board said projected the fiscal 2023 dividend would increase by 6% to $2.80 a share.

At that time, it said quarterly dividends would be paid in May, August, November and February 2024.

The May dividend is payable May 3 to shareholders registered as of March 24.

BAT is the owner and parent company of Reynolds American Inc.