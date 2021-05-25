Beardie **AVAILABLE JULY 2021**

Beardie, born approximately 4/10/2021, is one of the "Lizard litter" babies and is the most adorable little fuzzball. As the... View on PetFinder
City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.
Minnie and Jakay Ervin Sr. built a a business and a lifetime of memories together. The building burned Wednesday but it could not destroy the family legacy.
Traquan Javon Cheeseboro has been charged with murder in Tina Nicholson-Neely's death.
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman faces charges of embezzlement and forgery after she was accused of taking more than $150,000 from her employer…
Two juveniles, both 15 years old, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Winston-Salem convenience store on Saturday.
Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting death last month, authorities said Wednesday.
Wake Forest announced earlier this month that the new name — May 7, 1860 Hall — would commemorate the date of the sale of 16 slaves bequeathed to the school a century ago.
The city of Winston-Salem is adjusting its mask and public-gathering restrictions — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — to match the easing of statewide social-distancing guidelines allowed by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
The string of shootings in Winston-Salem continued Friday evening with the wounding of a man in the city's northeastern section.
Renee Jacobs calls her family one that’s about as close as you can get, but a lot of other people are stepping up to help her brother’s family…
