You can always spend some time on https://journalnow.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://journalnow.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://journalnow.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heidi Bublitz wasn’t happy. Not one bit.
Catching a glimpse of a political sticker affixed to a computer inside car raises legitimate concerns. And it serves as a timely reminder to cops that everybody is watching all the time.
Grandson of Winston-Salem woman killed by then-87-year-old neighbor added as plaintiff in wrongful-death lawsuit.
The grandson of a Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her then-87-year-old neighbor has been added as a plaintiff in an amended wrongful-deat…
It was a small number, but most people responding to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth school system's survey said they plan to have their children vaccinated.
A Winston-Salem man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead in the side yard of the house where they lived. Police said she was shot and died at the scene. Willie Junior Snuggs has taken into custody and is now in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
What does the gas situation look like in your area this morning? Are you conserving what's in your tank or going about business as usual?
Piedmont Federal Savings Bank and The Ramkat to present outdoor concerts Fridays in June in the Industry Hill neighborhood in downtown Winston-Salem.
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Q: Why does Duke Energy have an $8 charge if you want to pay by credit card or even a debit card? Other services do not, including AT&T, P…
Many factors are playing a role in the recent rash of shootings that resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to 19 people in Winston-S…