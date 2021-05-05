BEAUTY
Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.
A Forsyth County man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, state officials say.
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
Rebecca McKnight saw value in teaching 'hard history.' Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools community mourns death of social studies director.
Rebecca McKnight, the social studies director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, died on Tuesday. She believed children should see themselves in American history.
Demonstrators in downtown Winston-Salem call for end to state-sanctioned violence against Black people
Demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
A man was shot in the chest Sunday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
The Sheetz property in Welcome has been sold by an affiliate of the convenience store chain to a Welcome group for $1.3 million, according to …
Anonymous letter writer sends hundreds of unsigned notes complaining about a neighbor's chickens in Davie County. But the letter had an unintended consequence as others neighbors have rallied to support the owners of the henhouse.
An excavator loaded garbage and other debris into a large metal bin off Akron Drive Wednesday afternoon near the site of a homeless camp known…