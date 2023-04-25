About $1 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding would be dedicated to a one-time boost in behavioral health spending in North Carolina if a bipartisan N.C. House bill becomes law.

House Bill 855, titled "Strengthening Care for Families and Children," was filed Wednesday with Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, as lead sponsor.

Lambeth, a former N.C. Baptist Hospital president, also led the years-long effort to expand the state's Medicaid program that was signed into law on March 27. The Medicaid expansion legislation requires approval of the 2023-24 state budget for funding.

The largest single amount of $225 million would go to the N.C. Division of Health Benefits to increase rates paid to Medicaid behavioral health-care providers over a three-year period.

"I believe this plan, because of the significant funding and source (American Rescue Plan Act), will be part of the budget discussions," Lambeth said.

"We will attempt to reach an agreement to implement this plan. I believe there is a good chance most of the plan will be approved."

The next largest provision — at $108 million — would be dedicated to the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

It would be spent on funding community-based pre-arrest diversion and re-entry programs, and to fund local partnerships between law enforcement, counties and behavioral health providers.

"The mental health system in North Carolina is broken," Lambeth said.

"We have an obligation to create programs to improve access by opening programs, expanding telehealth options, while getting these citizens out of the emergency rooms and into a mode of treatment.

"It is broad based to help in schools and build a better database to track our effectiveness," Lambeth said. "We will monitor closely which programs will work and are worthy of continuing or expanding" with additional funds.

There are seven primary funding categories and 31 overall funding slots.

The lowest amount is $2 million for judicial education programs "designed to increase understanding of mental health issues and behavioral health treatment options."

Funds would be dedicated to enhancing foster care services, telehealth, child welfare, K-12 school resources, mobile crisis teams, state suicide and crisis lifeline, housing options, information technology, workforce training and workforce retention.

“Given the projected cost of this proposal, this idea almost certainly would be tied to negotiations over a final state budget," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

"I suspect most lawmakers have some interest in supporting programs that address children’s behavioral health and well-being.

"Whether this idea can cross the finish line in this legislative session will likely depend on whether lawmakers agree that it beats out other competing priorities.”