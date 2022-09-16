 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestsellers list

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner

2. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

3. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner, Mike Maden. Putnam

4. Carrie Soto Is Back. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

5. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam

6. The Marriage Portrait. Maggie O’Farrell. Knopf

7. Hell and Back. Craig Johnson. Viking

8. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. The Ink Black Heart. Robert Galbraith. Mulholland

10. Ruination. Anthony Reynolds. Orbit

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

People are also reading…

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

2. The Return of the Gods. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline

3. Danielle Walker’s Healthy in a Hurry. Danielle Walker. Ten Speed

4. Breaking History. Jared Kushner. Broadside

5. Dinner in One. Melissa Clark. Clarkson Potter

6. Crisis of Command. Stuart Scheller. Knox

7. The Return. Dick Morris. Humanix

8. The Great Reset. Alex Jones. Skyhorse

9. Solito. Javier Zamora. Hogarth

10. The Resurrected Jesus. Limbaugh/Bloom. Regnery

PAPERBACK

1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

2. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury

3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

4. The American Roommate Experiment. Elena Armas. Atria

5. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

6. The Lost Girls of Willowbrook. Ellen Marie Wiseman. Kensington

7. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley

8. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley

9. Court of the Vampire Queen. Katee Robert Sourcebooks. Casablanca

10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Changes coming to your Journal

Changes coming to your Journal

The Winston-Salem Journal has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 125 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert