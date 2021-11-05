Bestsellers

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday

2. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Delacorte

3. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking

5. State of Terror. Clinton/Penny. S&S and St. Martin’s

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner

7. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt

8. Forgiving Paris. Karen Kingsbury. Atria

9. Dear Santa. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

10. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious. David Venable. Ballantine

2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow

3. D&D: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons. Wizards of the Coast

4. Going There. Katie Couric. Little, Brown

5. Renegades. Obama/Springsteen. Crown

6. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. Levy/Levy. Black Dog & Leventhal

7. Cravings: All Together. Chrissy Teigen. Clarkson Potter

8. Not All Diamonds and Rosé. Dave Quinn. Holt/Cohen

9. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street

10. Hip-Hop (and Other Things). Serrano/Torres. Twelve

PAPERBACK

1. Burn After Writing (pink). Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee

2. Dune (movie tie-in). Frank Herbert. Ace

3. Attack on Titan 34. Hajime Isayama. Kodansha

4. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

5. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

6. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam

7. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley

8. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. Win. Harlan Coben. Grand Central

10. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

