Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Lore Olympus, Vol. 2. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds

2. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

3. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Eastman, Laird et al. IDW

5. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday

6. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Delacorte

7. Escape. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf

9. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday

10. The Measure. Nikki Erlick. Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside

2. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley

3. How Are You, Really? Jenna Kutcher. Dey Street

4. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

5. Finding Me. Viola Davis. Harperone

6. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House

7. Not My First Rodeo. Kristi Noem.Twelve

8. Scars and Stripes. Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria

9. James Patterson. James Patterson. Little, Brown

10. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

3. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley

4. My Hero Academia, Vol. 31. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz

5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley

6. Lore Olympus, Vol. 2. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds

7. The Dead Romantics. Ashley Poston. Berkley

8. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine

9. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom

10. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam

