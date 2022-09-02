 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Babel. R.F. Kuang. Harper Voyager

2. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam

3. Soul Taken. Patricia Briggs. Ace

4. Girl, Forgotten. Karin Slaughter. Morrow

5. Fox Creek. William Kent Krueger. Atria

6. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Delacorte

8. Overkill. Sandra Brown. Grand Central

9. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

10. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Breaking History. Jared Kushner. Broadside

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

3. We Never Die. Matt Fraser. Gallery

4. Global Class. McDaniel/Wehage. Benbella/Holt

5. Impact Players. Liz Wiseman. Harper Business

6. Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. II. Square Enix

7. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious. David Venable. Ballantine

8. Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. I. Square Enix

9. Diana, William, and Harry. Patterson/Mooney. Little, Brown

10. Vacuuming in the Nude. Peggy Rowe. Forefront

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

2. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

4. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley

5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley

6. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

7. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam

8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

9. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom

10. Manga Glow in the Dark Coloring. Calle/Calle. Thunder Bay

