 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestsellers
0 Comments

Bestsellers

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner

2. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

3. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead

4. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking

5. Vortex. Catherine Coulter. Morrow

6. Blind Tiger. Sandra Brown. Grand Central

7. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

8. The Cellist. Daniel Silva. Harper

9. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue. V.E. Schwab. Tor

10. We Were Never Here. Andrea Bartz. Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. The Long Slide. Tucker Carlson. Threshold

3. The Truth About Covid-19. Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green

4. Giannis. Mirin Fader. Hachette

5. The Authoritarian Moment. Ben Shapiro. Broadside

6. Breathe Rickson. Gracie Dey. Street

7. Dear America. Graham Allen. Center Street

8. I Alone Can Fix It. Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press

9. Here, Right Matters. Alexander Vindman. Harper

10. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

PAPERBACK

1. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley

2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam

3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow

5. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon

6. Deliver Us from Evil. David Baldacci. Grand Central

7. Anxious People. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square

8. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 11. Gege Akutami. Viz

9. Burn After Writing (pink). Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee

10. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News