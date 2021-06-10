Bestsellers

 Skip to main content
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

2. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday

5. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

6. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking

7. Project Hail Mary. Andy Weir. Ballantine

8. The Other Black Girl. Zakiya Dalila Harris. Atria

9. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

10. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. How the Word Is Passed. Clint Smith. Little, Brown

3. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

4. After the Fall. Ben Rhodes. Random House

5. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.). John Green. Dutton

7. The Premonition. Michael Lewis. Norton

8. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking

9. The Bomber Mafia. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

10. Zero Fail. Carol Leonnig. Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Freed. E.L. James. Bloom

2. One Last Stop. Casey McQuiston. Griffin

3. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz

4. My Hero Academia, Vol. 28. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz

5. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10. Gege Akutami. Viz

6. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 22. Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz

8. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley

9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon

10. The Book of Lost Names. Kristin Harmel. Gallery

- Tribune News Service

