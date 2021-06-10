Bestsellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
6. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
7. Project Hail Mary. Andy Weir. Ballantine
8. The Other Black Girl. Zakiya Dalila Harris. Atria
9. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
10. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. How the Word Is Passed. Clint Smith. Little, Brown
3. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
4. After the Fall. Ben Rhodes. Random House
5. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.). John Green. Dutton
7. The Premonition. Michael Lewis. Norton
8. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking
9. The Bomber Mafia. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
10. Zero Fail. Carol Leonnig. Random House
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Freed. E.L. James. Bloom
2. One Last Stop. Casey McQuiston. Griffin
3. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
4. My Hero Academia, Vol. 28. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
5. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10. Gege Akutami. Viz
6. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 22. Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz
8. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. The Book of Lost Names. Kristin Harmel. Gallery
