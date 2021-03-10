Bestselling children’s authors discuss their new works in virtual Bookmarks event

LITERARY CONVERSATIONS: Bestselling children’s authors Victoria Schwab and R.L. Stine will discuss their new middle-grade books during a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. March 18. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks in Winston-Salem. Victoria Schwab is the No. 1 New York Times, USA Today and Indie bestselling author of more than 12 books. Her new novel is “Bridge of Souls.” R. L. Stine, the author of dozens of horror fiction novels, is often called the “Stephen King of children's literature.” His new book in the Goosebumps Slappyworld series is “Monster Blood is Back.” Admission is by purchase of “Bridge of Souls” or “Monster Blood is Back,” or the discounted bundle of both books. To buy one or both books and register, go to www.bookmarksnc.org/SchwabStine21. Signed bookplates will be available from R. L. Stine.