 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bestselling children’s authors discuss their new works in virtual Bookmarks event
0 comments

Bestselling children’s authors discuss their new works in virtual Bookmarks event

Bookmarks

Author R.L. Stine.

LITERARY CONVERSATIONS: Bestselling children’s authors Victoria Schwab and R.L. Stine will discuss their new middle-grade books during a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. March 18. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks in Winston-Salem. Victoria Schwab is the No. 1 New York Times, USA Today and Indie bestselling author of more than 12 books. Her new novel is “Bridge of Souls.” R. L. Stine, the author of dozens of horror fiction novels, is often called the “Stephen King of children's literature.” His new book in the Goosebumps Slappyworld series is “Monster Blood is Back.” Admission is by purchase of “Bridge of Souls” or “Monster Blood is Back,” or the discounted bundle of both books. To buy one or both books and register, go to www.bookmarksnc.org/SchwabStine21. Signed bookplates will be available from R. L. Stine.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News