Beloved actress Betty Lynn performed on Broadway and in film throughout her storied career, but one of her most defining roles was in "The Andy Griffith Show."

The longtime Mount Airy resident played Thelma Lou, Barney Fife’s sweetheart, and appeared in 26 episodes of the series between 1961 and 1966.

Lynn reprised her role as Thelma Lou in the 1986 TV movie "Return to Mayberry," where Thelma Lou marries Barney Fife. She also appeared in several episodes of Andy Griffith’s later TV series, "Matlock."

As a teenager, Lynn performed internationally as part of the United Service Organizations, singing for wounded servicemen at the tail end of World War II.

She went on to star on Broadway before breaking into the movie business with hits, like "June Bride," the original "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Meet Me in Las Vegas" throughout the 1940s and 50s. She also acted in several TV shows, including "Little House on the Prairie."

In 2016, Lynn was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor in North Carolina.

Lynn — a fervent advocate for the arts — died in October at age 95.