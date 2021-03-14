Beyoncé sets record for female Grammy wins

Megan Thee Stallion, who won three honors, also made history and became the first female rapper to best rap song. She's also the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist.

Beyoncé was the night's top contender with nine nominations, and she's still up for record of the year, where she's a double nominee thanks to "Black Parade" and "Savage."

Taylor Swift could also make history Sunday as the first woman to win album of the year three times.

Swift won album of the year with her albums "Fearless" and "1989." Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon are some of the male performers who have won album of the year three times. Several producers or engineers have also won the award three times, and the only person to win the prize four times is mastering engineer Tom Coyne, who died in 2017.

She sang "cardigan" and "august" from her nominated-album "folklore," as well as "willow" from "evermore," and was joined by the collaborators who helped her make the albums, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, who both are also nominated alongside Swift for the top prize.