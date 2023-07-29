President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, marking the fulfillment of a promise Till's relatives made after his death 68 years ago. The Black teenager from Chicago, whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights Movement, is now an American story, not just a civil rights story, said Till's cousin, the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. Above, Biden signs the proclamation in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus Tuesday in Washington, surrounded by Till family members, members of Congress and civil rights leaders.
BIDEN ESTABLISHES NATIONAL MONUMENT FOR EMMETT TILL
