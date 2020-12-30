Big NFL offensive playmakers missed significant time

NEW YORK — Big names with huge impacts — by not playing.
The NFL could put together a talent-packed all-star team of players who missed most or all of this season because of significant injuries or coronavirus opt-outs.
From Dak Prescott to Christian McCaffrey to Saquon Barkley to Odell Beckham Jr., this All-Absent Team has enough star power and playmakers that it might beat some actual NFL squads — the Jets and Jaguars? — right now.
Bad shoulders, knees and all.
Here's a position-by-position look at this year's star-studded offensive team, which includes players who have participated in half of their team's games or less this season — while also likely ruining some fantasy owners' fortunes in the process:
Quarterback
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys. He was off to a fast start, becoming the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 450 yards in three straight games. But he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants and missed the rest of the season. Prescott signed a $31.4 million franchise tag before the season, and the Cowboys can do so again this offseason if they don't agree to a long-term deal.
- Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers. A year ago, Jimmy G was leading San Francisco on a Super Bowl run. Now, there are questions about his future with the 49ers. Garoppolo played just six games because of two high ankle sprains, and wasn't playing particularly well when he was healthy. He's scheduled to count $26.9 million against San Francisco's salary cap next season and $27 million in 2022.
Running back
- Christian McCaffrey, Panthers. The 2019 All-Pro was a popular No. 1 overall pick among fantasy owners, and for good reason. He was the third player to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season and it earned him a four-year, $64 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. But he was limited to six games, first because of a high ankle sprain, then a shoulder sprain and then a hip ailment.
- Saquon Barkley, Giants. His season lasted just six quarters as he tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 2 against Chicago and had the meniscus repaired, too. His loss was a big blow to first-year coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones — and those who drafted him high in their fantasy leagues.
- Joe Mixon, Bengals. Cincinnati was excited about teaming the running back with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. But both got hurt and ended the season on IR. Mixon played only six games because of a foot injury.
Wide receiver
- Odell Beckham Jr., Browns. Cleveland has a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and could do it without one of the league's most dynamic receivers. Beckham played in only seven games before a torn ACL put him on the sideline for the rest of the season.
- Julian Edelman, Patriots. The 2019 Super Bowl MVP had 13 catches for 236 yards in his first two games before slowing considerably with just eight receptions in his next four games. Edelman was placed on IR with a knee injury on Oct. 31 and won't be back this season — and maybe not again for New England. The 34-year-old receiver could be an offseason cap casualty.
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos. He had a breakout second season last year with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. But Sutton missed the season opener with a shoulder injury, returned in Week 2 and had three catches before tearing an ACL.