Big NFL offensive playmakers missed significant time

NEW YORK — Big names with huge impacts — by not playing.

The NFL could put together a talent-packed all-star team of players who missed most or all of this season because of significant injuries or coronavirus opt-outs.

From Dak Prescott to Christian McCaffrey to Saquon Barkley to Odell Beckham Jr., this All-Absent Team has enough star power and playmakers that it might beat some actual NFL squads — the Jets and Jaguars? — right now.

Bad shoulders, knees and all.

Here's a position-by-position look at this year's star-studded offensive team, which includes players who have participated in half of their team's games or less this season — while also likely ruining some fantasy owners' fortunes in the process:

Quarterback