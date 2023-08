48 U.S. school districts hit by ransomware attacks this year, three more than in all of 2022, according to cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. The White House on Tuesday held a cybersecurity summit on ransomware attacks.

" I did not commit these crimes. My con-science is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God."

—Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the death of George Floyd.