Biggest upset in college football history?
The day App State took down Michigan
From the Sept. 3, 2007 edition of the Winston-Salem Journal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Appalachian State players bounced through the exit tunnel at Michigan Stadium away from 109,000 fans that were left in stunned disbelief.
Players and coaches hugged, danced and made calls on cellphones or used them to snap pictures to capture the aftermath of a 34-32 victory against powerful Michigan.
A gathering of ASU fans waited behind a metal barrier, anxious to congratulate their team. Strains of the school fight song, played by the Mountaineer band, which had bused to Ann Arbor, echoed in the background.
Dale Jones, an assistant coach, hugged athletics director Charlie Cobb near the visitor's locker room at "The Big House," and proposed a T-shirt idea.
"You put APPALACHIAN across here," Jones said, illustrating a pattern on his chest. "Then you put a picture of the stadium here. Under that, you put "APPALACHIAN'S HOUSE."
For about an hour, the Mountaineers basked in rare form and in rare glory at one of college football's most storied sites. The celebration resumed Saturday night, when the team's return to Boone was met by an estimated 6,000 fans lining the street leading to Appalachian's primary residence, Kidd Brewer Stadium.
"We had fire trucks following us," said Corey Lynch, a hero in the victory after blocking a last-second field-goal attempt by the Wolverines. "It was amazing."
By Sunday morning, Mike Flynn, the Mountaineers' sports information director, had 50 to 75 requests for interviews from media outlets across the nation, including the New York Times and a radio station in Los Angeles. A press conference was arranged, and carried live by ESPN News, which followed a continuing cycle of highlights of the upset on national sports outlets.
Appalachian got more than just a $400,000 paycheck for playing Michigan.
And Michigan certainly got more than it bargained for.
For weeks preceding the season-opening kickoff, Michigan fans criticized their school's administration for breaking tradition and playing a Football Championship Subdivision or I-AA opponent for the first time, citing lack of quality in the competition.
As it turned out, in a very different way, perhaps the Michigan fans were right. Maybe they shouldn't have scheduled ASU.
"I don't think they realized," said quarterback Armanti Edwards of the Mountaineers, who totaled 289 yards and four touchdowns passing and running. "A lot of I-A teams get players that are bigger, but I don't think they realize that we're just as fast as they are."
"I think we proved we can play with anybody," said linebacker Pierre Banks, who led the Mountaineers with 12 tackles. "We might be I-AA, but we can play. We've got talented players, too."
Jerry Moore, the Mountaineers' coach, said that his team, which has won two straight I-AA national titles, had an aura of confidence before the game.
"A lot has to happen right — we have fewer scholarships and we actually played only 40 players — but these players do have a lot of confidence," Moore said. "I didn't know we would win, but I did know they were going to have to play good to beat us.
"Now we couldn't go play Ohio State next weekend. We couldn't play two or three of those teams in a row. But we've got enough stuff to go do it once in a while."
Receiver CoCo Hillary, a redshirt freshman who had four catches and leaped high to snag a clutch 24-yarder in the final minute that set up a winning field goal by Julian Rauch, said: "I know people didn't give us a chance. But, thank God, we knew we could win this game."
Some people suspected the Mountaineers could keep it close, but, truth be told, few, if any, thought they could win it. Not in a sea of fans decked in blue and gold. Not against college football's winningest program. Not against a big-time, big-budget team considered to be in the running for a national title.
Questions quickly arose whether ASU's victory against Michigan was the biggest upset in college football history. Certainly it was the first by an FCS team against an FBS team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
Jones, a former All-America at Tennessee, said: "To me, it's not an upset. The perception will be that it's an upset. But it is a huge victory. It's the biggest victory I've ever been associated with, and I've been in the Sugar Bowl and beat Miami 35-7. I can't even explain how proud and what a feeling it is to be part of this."
Michigan players insisted that they didn't take ASU lightly and gave credit were due.
"They just played better than us," said running back Mike Hart of the Wolverines.
Both teams made mistakes. ASU actually had one more turnover than the Wolverines, and missed two opportunities to pad a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter. Both teams had seven penalties.
The Mountaineers were crisp and confident early, calling efficient plays in their up-tempo, no-huddle spread offense that kept the Wolverines on their heels and then executing with a mixture of passes and runs by fleet-footed Edwards and effective zone runs by running back Kevin Richardson.
Michigan, inconsistent on offense early and porous on defense throughout, turned the momentum in the fourth quarter as ASU began to fade. Hart's 54-yard weave to the end zone with 4:36 left gave the Wolverines a 32-31 lead, their first since the first quarter.
But the Mountaineers went back to work and got a go-ahead field goal by Rauch with 26 seconds left and the game-clinching field-goal block by Lynch on the final play.
"We didn't win with trick plays," said receiver Dexter Jackson, who caught two touchdown passes, including a 68-yarder in which he outran the Michigan secondary. "We went out with a game plan and executed it. We weathered the storm when we made mistakes, we stopped them when we had to stop them. It was a huge game for this program, and we were good enough to win it."