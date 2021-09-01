Biggest upset in college football history? The day App State took down Michigan

"I think we proved we can play with anybody," said linebacker Pierre Banks, who led the Mountaineers with 12 tackles. "We might be I-AA, but we can play. We've got talented players, too."

Jerry Moore, the Mountaineers' coach, said that his team, which has won two straight I-AA national titles, had an aura of confidence before the game.

"A lot has to happen right — we have fewer scholarships and we actually played only 40 players — but these players do have a lot of confidence," Moore said. "I didn't know we would win, but I did know they were going to have to play good to beat us.

"Now we couldn't go play Ohio State next weekend. We couldn't play two or three of those teams in a row. But we've got enough stuff to go do it once in a while."

Receiver CoCo Hillary, a redshirt freshman who had four catches and leaped high to snag a clutch 24-yarder in the final minute that set up a winning field goal by Julian Rauch, said: "I know people didn't give us a chance. But, thank God, we knew we could win this game."