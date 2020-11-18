Birthdays for week of Nov. 19

Nov. 19: Talk show host Larry King is 87. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84. Media mogul Ted Turner is 82. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 78. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 71. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 67. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 66. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 65. Journalist Ann Curry is 64. Actor Allison Janney (“Mom,” “The West Wing”) is 61. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Actor Meg Ryan is 59. Actor Jodie Foster is 58. Actor Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 57. Actor Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “The Cosby Show”) is 51. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Singer Tony Rich is 49. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 47. Country singer Billy Currington is 47. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 47. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 45. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 43. Actor Reid Scott (“Veep,” “My Boys”) is 43. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 41. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 38. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 37. Country singer Cam is 36. Rapper Tyga is 31.
Nov. 20: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 93. Comedian Dick Smothers is 82. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 78. Actor Veronica Hamel is 77. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 74. Actor Samuel E. Wright (Sebastian in “Little Mermaid”) is 74. Musician Joe Walsh is 73. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 72. Actor Bo Derek is 64. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 63. Actor Sean Young is 61. Pianist Jim Brickman is 59. Actor Ming-Na Wen (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Mulan”) is 57. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 55. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 55. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 51. Actor Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 50. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 49. Actor Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 46. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 45. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 45. Country singer Josh Turner is 43. Actor Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 42. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 41. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 36. Actor Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 34. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 34. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 34. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 31. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 25.
Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 86. Actor Marlo Thomas is 83. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” ″Nanny and the Professor”) is 79. Actor Goldie Hawn is 75. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 72. Singer Livingston Taylor is 70. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 68. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 64. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 60. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 58. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 57. Singer Bjork (BYORK) is 55. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 52. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 52. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 50. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 49. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” ″Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 49. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 47. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 46. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Actor Lindsey Haun (“Broken Bridges”) is 36. Actor Jena Malone (“Saved,” ″Life as a House”) is 36. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 35. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 34.
Nov. 22: Actor Michael Callan is 85. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 80. Actor Tom Conti is 79. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 79. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, "The Sopranos") is 70. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 70. Actor Lin Tucci ("Orange Is The New Black") is 69. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 64. Actor Richard Kind ("Spin City," "Mad About You") is 64. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 62. Singer "Farmer Jason" Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 62. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 59. Actor-producer Brian Robbins ("Head of the Class") is 57. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 56. Actor Nicholas Rowe ("The Crown") is 54. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams ("12 Years A Slave," "Boardwalk Empire") is 54. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 53. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen ("Westworld") is 52. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 50. Actor Tyler Hilton ("One Tree Hill") is 37. Actor Scarlett Johannson is 36. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower ("Twilight" movies) is 32. Actor Alden Ehrenreich ("Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Hail, Caesar") is 31. Singer Candice Glover ("American Idol") is 31. Actor Dacre Montgomery ("Stranger Things") is 26. Actor Mackenzie Lintz ("Under the Dome") is 24.
Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero ("Django," "Camelot") is 79. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas ("Basic Instinct," "Showgirls") is 76. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch ("Hollywood Squares") is 73. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66. Actor Maxwell Caulfield ("The Colbys") is 61. Actor John Henton ("The Hughleys," "Living Single") is 60. "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts is 60. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 54. Drummer Charlie Grover of Sponge is 54. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Family Law") is 53. Actor Oded Fehr ("The Mummy") is 50. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 48. Actor Page Kennedy ("Desperate Housewives") is 44. Actor Kelly Brook ("Smallville") is 41. Actor Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical") is 36. TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi ("Jersey Shore") is 33. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 28. Actor Austin Majors ("NYPD Blue") is 25. Actor Olivia Keville ("Splitting Up Together") is 18.
Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz ("Star Trek: Voyager," "The A-Team") is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 70. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 66. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 64. Actor Denise Crosby ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 63. Actor Shae D'Lyn ("Dharma and Greg") is 58. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 58. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 58. Actor Garret Dillahunt ("Raising Hope") is 56. Actor Conleth Hall ("Game of Thrones") is 56. Comedian Brad Sherwood ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 56. Actor Scott Krinksy ("Chuck") is 52. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 50. Actor Lola Glaudini ("Criminal Minds") is 49. Comedian- actor Stephen Merchant is 46. Actor Colin Hanks ("Life in Pieces," "Roswell") is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl ("Grey's Anatomy," "Roswell") is 42. Actor Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family") is 30.
Nov. 25: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 87. Singer Bob Lind is 78. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 76. Actor John Larroquette is 73. "Dancing With the Stars" judge Bruno Tonioli is 65. Singer Amy Grant is 60. Singer Mark Lanegan (Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees) is 56. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 56. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 55. Actor Steve Harris ("Friday Night Lights," "The Practice") is 55. Actor Billy Burke ("Twilight" films) is 54. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 54. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 54. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 52. Actor Jill Hennessy ("Crossing Jordan") is 51. Actor Christina Applegate is 49. Actor Eddie Steeples ("My Name Is Earl") is 47. Actor Kristian Nairn ("Game of Thrones") is 45. Actor Jill Flint ("The Good Wife," "Royal Pains") is 43. Actor Jerry Ferrara ("Entourage") is 41. Actor Valerie Azlynn ("Sullivan and Son") is 40. Actor Katie Cassidy ("Arrow," new "Melrose Place") is 34. Actor Stephanie Hsu ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 29.
