Oct. 1: Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85. Actor Stella Stevens is 82. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 74. Actor Stephen Collins (“Seventh Heaven”) is 73. Actor Yvette Freeman (“ER”) is 70. Actor Randy Quaid is 70. Singer Howard Hewett is 65. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 62. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 61. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 58. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 56. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 55. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 52. Actor Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) is 51. Actor Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 46. Actor Katie Aselton (“Legion,” “The League”) is 42. Actor Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” ″Everwood”) is 40. Actor Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 38. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Underground,” ″Wanda at Large”) is 34. Actor Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 31. Singer Jade Bird is 23. Actor Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 14. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 12.
Oct. 2: Critic Rex Reed is 82. Singer Don McLean is 75. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 74. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 72. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 70. Musician Sting is 69. Actor Robin Riker (“General Hospital,” ″The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 68. Actor Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 66. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 66. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 65. Singer Freddie Jackson is 64. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 62. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars is 53. Musician Gillian Welch is 53. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” ″The Single Guy”) is 52. Country singer Kelly Willis is 52. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live With Kelly and Michael,” ″All My Children”) is 50. Guitarist Jim Root of Slipknot is 49. Singer Tiffany is 49. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 48. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 47. Actor Efren Ramirez (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 47. Gospel singer and former “American Idol” contestant Mandisa is 44. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 38. Actor Christopher Larkin (“The 100”) is 33. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 32. Actor Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) is 30. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 27.
Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 84. Singer Chubby Checker is 79. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 78. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 71. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 70. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 69. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 64. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 61. Actor Jack Wagner is 61. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 58. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 51. Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt is 51. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 49. Singer G. Love is 48. Actor Keiko Agena (“Gilmore Girls”) is 47. Actor Neve Campbell is 47. Actor Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) is 47. Singer India.Arie is 45. Rapper Talib Kweli is 45. Actor Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 45. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ″American Pie”) is 44. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” Film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 42. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 41. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 38. Actor Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 37. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 37. Country singer Drake White is 37. Actor Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 36. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 36. Singer Ashlee Simpson is 36. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 32. Actor Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl,” “Ex Machina”) is 32. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 16.
Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actor Felicia Farr (“The Player,” “Kotch”) is 88. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 79. Author Anne Rice is 79. Actor Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 79. Actor Clifton Davis (“Madam Secretary,” “Amen”) is 75. Actor Susan Sarandon is 74. Actor Armand Assante is 71. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill,” ″L.A. Law”) is 70. Actor Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” ″Water for Elephants”) is 64. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (“Coach,” ″Spongebob Squarepants”) is 63. Actor Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 63. Actor Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 62. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 61. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 60. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. Media personality John Melendez (AKA “Stuttering John”) is 55. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 53. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” ″Scream 2″) is 53. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men In Trees,” ″ER”) is 51. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 50. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She and Him is 47. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 42. Actor Dana Davis (“Franklin and Bash,” “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 42. Actor Phillip Glasser (“Hang Time”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 42. Actor Rachel Leigh Cook (“Josie and the Pussycats,” ″She’s All That”) is 41. Singer Jessica Benson of 3LW is 33. Actor Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl,” ″Glee”) is 32. Actor Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades Of Grey”) is 31. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 29.
Oct. 5: Actor Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 97. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 79. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 77. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 73. Actor Karen Allen is 69. Director Clive Barker is 68. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 66. Astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 62. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 60. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 56. Actor Guy Pearce (“Memento,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 53. Actor Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 50. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 46. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 46. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 45. Actor Parminder Nagra (“ER,” ″Bend It Like Beckham”) is 45. Actor Scott Weinger (“Full House,” “Aladdin”) is 45. Actor Kate Winslet is 45. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 42. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 37. Singer Brooke Valentine is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 26.
Oct. 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 78. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 71. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 69. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 66. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 57. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 56. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 54. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 54. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 54. Actor Amy Jo Johnson (“Felicity,” ″Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 50. Actor Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) is 49. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four,” ″Horatio Hornblower”) is 47. Actor Jeremy Sisto (“Law and Order,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 46. Actor Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”) is 44. Singer Melinda Doolittle (“American Idol”) is 43. Actor Wes Ramsey (“CSI: Miami”) is 43. Actor Karimah Westbrook (“All American”) is 42. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 38.
Oct. 7: TV personality Joy Behar (“The View”) is 78. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc is 75. Actor Jill Larson (“All My Children”) is 73. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O’Kanes is 71. Musician John Mellencamp is 69. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 69. Actor Mary Badham (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 68. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 67. Actor Christopher Norris (“Trapper John, M.D.”) is 65. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 65. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 63. Actor Judy Landers (“Vega$,” “BJ and the Bear”) is 62. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 61. Guitarist Charlie Marinkovich (Iron Butterfly) is 61. Actor Paula Newsome (“Chicago Med,” “Barry”) is 59. Singer Ann Curless of Expose’ is 57. Singer Toni Braxton is 53. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 52. Actor Nicole Ari Parker (“Murder in the First,” “Soul Food”) is 50. Actor Allison Munn (“One Tree Hill”) is 46. Singer Damian Kulash of OK Go is 45. Singer Taylor Hicks (“American Idol”) is 44. Actor Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “CSI: Miami”) is 42. Singer Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 42. Actor Jake McLaughlin (“Quantico”) is 38. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 37. Actor Holland Roden (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 34. Actor Amber Stevens (“Greek”) is 34.
