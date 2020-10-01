Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actor Felicia Farr (“The Player,” “Kotch”) is 88. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 79. Author Anne Rice is 79. Actor Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 79. Actor Clifton Davis (“Madam Secretary,” “Amen”) is 75. Actor Susan Sarandon is 74. Actor Armand Assante is 71. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill,” ″L.A. Law”) is 70. Actor Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” ″Water for Elephants”) is 64. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (“Coach,” ″Spongebob Squarepants”) is 63. Actor Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 63. Actor Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 62. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 61. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 60. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. Media personality John Melendez (AKA “Stuttering John”) is 55. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 53. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” ″Scream 2″) is 53. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men In Trees,” ″ER”) is 51. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 50. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She and Him is 47. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 42. Actor Dana Davis (“Franklin and Bash,” “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 42. Actor Phillip Glasser (“Hang Time”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 42. Actor Rachel Leigh Cook (“Josie and the Pussycats,” ″She’s All That”) is 41. Singer Jessica Benson of 3LW is 33. Actor Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl,” ″Glee”) is 32. Actor Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades Of Grey”) is 31. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 29.