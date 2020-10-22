Oct. 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 75. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 75. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 68. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 64. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 60. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 58. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 56. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 55. Actor Valeria Golino (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 45. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 44. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 39. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 37. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 30. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 13.
Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 77. Director Ang Lee is 66. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 64. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 61. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 56. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 54. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 54. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 52. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 51. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 46. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 44. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 44. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 43. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 37. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 36. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 35. Singer Miguel is 35. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ″Prison Break”) is 34. Actor Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 34. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 30. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 27. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 26. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 22.
Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 84. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 81. Actor Kevin Kline is 73. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor B.D. Wong is 60. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 43. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 41. Singer Monica is 40. Singer-actor and co-host of “The Real” Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 37. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 35. Rapper-actor Drake is 34. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 31. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 31. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 25. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 17.
Oct. 25: Actor Marion Ross is 92. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 76. Singer Taffy Nivert (formerly Danoff) of Starland Vocal Band is 76. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 73. Actor Brian Kerwin is 71. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 64. Actor Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 63. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 62. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 59. Actor Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 57. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” ″Spin City”) is 56. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 56. Actor Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Quantum of Solace”) is 55. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 52. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ″The Daily Show”) is 51. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 50. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 50. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 50. Actor Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 50. Country singer Chely Wright is 50. Actor Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” “Popular”) is 49. Classical violinist Midori is 49. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 49. Actor Mehcad Brooks (“Supergirl,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 40. Actor Josh Henderson (“Desperate Housewives”) is 39. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 39. Singer Katy Perry is 36. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 36. Singer Ciara is 35. Actor Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 32. Actor Rachel Matthews (“Frozen 2”) is 27.
Oct. 26: Actor Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 75. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 74. Musician Bootsy Collins is 69. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 68. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 68. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52′s is 67. Actor Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 67. Actor D.W. Moffett (“Chicago Med”) is 66. Actor Rita Wilson is 64. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 60. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 59. Actor Cary Elwes is 58. Singer Natalie Merchant is 57. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 54. Country singer Keith Urban is 53. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” ″Ed”) is 52. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 49. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 49. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 47. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 45. Actor Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 44. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” ″Napoleon Dynamite”) is 43. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 42. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 37. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 34. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 29.
Oct. 27: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78. Director Ivan Reitman is 74. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 71. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 71. Author Fran Lebowitz is 70. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 69. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 69. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (buh-NEE’-nee) (“Life Is Beautiful”) is 68. Actor Peter Firth (“That’s Life”) is 67. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” ″China Beach”) is 67. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 62. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer, The Mavericks) is 56. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 53. Actor Sean Holland (Film and TV “Clueless”) is 52. Actor Channon Roe (“Murder in the First”) is 51. Actor Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 43. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 36. Actor Bryan Craig (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 27.
Oct. 28: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 93. Actor Joan Plowright is 91. Actor Jane Alexander is 81. Actor Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) is 76. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 68. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 67. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 63. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 62. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” ″Life With Bonnie”) is 60. Actor Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”) is 58. Actor Lauren Holly is 57. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 57. Actor Jami Gertz is 55. Actor Chris Bauer (“True Blood”) is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 54. Actor Julia Roberts is 53. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 52. Actor Jeremy Davies (“Lost,” “Justified”) is 51. Singer Ben Harper is 51. Country singer Brad Paisley is 48. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 46. Actor Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Star Wars” films) is 42. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 42. Singer Brett Dennen is 41. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T’s is 41. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” ″Dr. Who”) is 38. Actor Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”) is 36. Actor Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 33. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) is 22.
The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!