Oct. 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 75. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 75. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 68. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 64. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 60. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 58. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 56. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 55. Actor Valeria Golino (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 45. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 44. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 39. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 37. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 30. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 13.

Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 77. Director Ang Lee is 66. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 64. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 61. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 56. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 54. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 54. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 52. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 51. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 46. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 44. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 44. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 43. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 37. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 36. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 35. Singer Miguel is 35. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ″Prison Break”) is 34. Actor Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 34. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 30. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 27. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 26. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 22.