Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 81. Actor Linda Evans ("Dynasty") is 78. Actor Susan Sullivan is 78. Country singer Jacky Ward is 74. Actor Jameson Parker ("Simon and Simon") is 73. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 72. Singer Graham Parker is 70. Actor Delroy Lindo ("The Good Fight") is 68. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 67. Actor Oscar Nunez ("The Office") is 62. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 60. Singer Kim Wilde is 60. Actor Tim Guinee ("Elementary") is 58. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 58. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 55. Actor Romany Malco ("A Million Little Things," "Weeds") is 52. Actor Owen Wilson is 52. Actor Dan Bakkedahl ("Life in Pieces," "The Mindy Project") is 52. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 51. Actor Mike Epps is 50. Actor Peta Wilson ("La Femme Nikita") is 50. Actor Chloe Sevigny ("Big Love," "Boys Don't Cry") is 46. Actor Steven Pasquale ("The Good Wife") is 44. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Rapper Fabolous is 43. Actor-director Nate Parker ("Birth of a Nation") is 41. Rapper Mike Jones is 40. Actor Mekia Cox ("Secrets and Lies") is 39. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad ("Scream Queens," "Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actor Christina Vidal (TV's "Grand Hotel") is 39. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 36. "Project Runway" winner and designer Christian Soriano is 35. Actor Nathan Kress ("iCarly") is 28.