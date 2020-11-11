Nov. 12: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn ("The Princess Bride") is 77. Singer Brian Hyland is 77. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG's is 76. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 76. Singer Neil Young is 75. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 73. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 70. Actor Megan Mullally ("Will and Grace") is 62. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 56. Actor Rebecca Wisocky ("Devious Maids") is 49. Actor Radha Mitchell ("Finding Neverland") is 47. Actor Tamala Jones ("Castle," "The Brothers") is 46. Actor Angela Watson ("Step By Step") is 46. Singer Tevin Campbell is 44. Actor Ashley Williams ("Huff," "Good Morning, Miami") is 42. Actor Cote de Pablo ("NCIS") is 41. Actor Ryan Gosling is 40. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 40. Actor Anne Hathaway is 38. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 36. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 30.
Nov. 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins ("It's a Wonderful Life") is 79. Blues singer John Hammond is 78. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 74. Actor Joe Mantegna is 73. Actor Sheila Frazier ("Superfly") is 72. Actor Tracy Scoggins ("Babylon 5," "Lois and Clark") is 67. Actor Chris Noth ("Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Sex and the City") is 66. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 65. Actor Rex Linn ("CSI: Miami") is 64. Actor Caroline Goodall ("The Princess Diaries," "Schindler's List") is 61. Actor Neil Flynn ("Scrubs") is 60. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 56. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 53. Actor Steve Zahn ("Happy, Texas," "That Thing You Do!") is 53. Actor Gerard Butler ("Machine Gun Preacher," "The Phantom of the Opera") is 51. Actor Jordan Bridges ("Rizzoli and Isles") is 47. Actor Aisha Hinds ("Under the Dome," "True Blood") is 45. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 42. Actor Monique Coleman ("High School Musical") is 40. Actor Devon Bostick ("The 100," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid") is 29.
Nov. 14: Actor Kathleen Hughes ("Babe") is 92. Writer P.J. O'Rourke is 73. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 71. Musician Stephen Bishop is 69. Pianist Yanni is 66. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59. Actor Laura San Giacomo ("Just Shoot Me") is 59. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 56. Actor Patrick Warburton ("The Tick," "Seinfeld") is 56. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose' is 55. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 52. Singer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 51. Actor Josh Duhamel (Film's "Transformers," TV's "Las Vegas") is 48. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 45. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 45. Actor Brian Dietzen ("NCIS") is 43. Rapper Shyheim is 43. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 41. Comedian Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actor Russell Tovey ("Quantico") is 39. Actor Cory Michael Smith ("Gotham") is 34. Actor Graham Patrick Martin ("Major Crimes," "Two and a Half Men") is 29.
Nov. 15: Actor Ed Asner is 91. Singer Petula Clark is 88. Actor Joanna Barnes ("Spartacus," "The Parent Trap") is 86. Actor Yaphet Kotto ("Homicide: Life on the Street") is 81. Actor Sam Waterston ("Law & Order") is 80. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 75. Actor Bob Gunton (TV's "24," film's "The Shawshank Redemption") is 75. Actor Beverly D'Angelo ("National Lampoon's Vacation") is 69. Actor-director James Widdoes ("Animal House") is 67. News correspondent John Roberts is 64. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks ("The Tonight Show With Jay Leno") is 63. Comedian Judy Gold is 58. Actor Rachel True ("Half and Half") is 54. Rapper E-40 is 53. Country singer Jack Ingram is 50. Actor Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary," "Eli Stone") is 48. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong ("Carter," "Veronica Mars") is 47. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 46. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 46. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 46. Actor Virginie Ledoyen ("The Beach") is 44. Actor Sean Murray ("NCIS") is 43. Rapper B.o.B is 32. Actor Shailene Woodley is 29. Actor Emma Dumont ("Bunheads") is 26.
Nov. 16: Actor Clu Gulager (film's "The Last Picture Show," TV's "The Virginian") is 92. Actor Joanna Pettet ("Knots Landing") is 78. Actor Steve Railsback is 75. Actor David Leisure ("Empty Nest") is 70. Actor Miguel Sandoval ("Medium") is 69. Actor Marg Helgenberger ("CSI") is 62. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 58. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 57. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 56. Actor Harry Lennix ("The Blacklist") is 56. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 54. Actor Lisa Bonet is 53. Actor Tammy Lauren ("Wanda at Large," "Martial Law") is 52. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 51. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Missi Pyle ("Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay") is 48. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 41. Actor Kimberley J. Brown ("Halloweentown") is 36. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 32. Comedian Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live") is 27. Actor Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") is 27. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey ("Heroes," "My Wife and Kids") is 25.
Nov. 17: Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 79. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78. Actor Lauren Hutton is 77. "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. Actor Stephen Root ("King of the Hill," "NewsRadio") is 69. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 62. Actor William Moses is 61. Entertainer RuPaul is 60. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 58. Actor Dylan Walsh ("Nip/Tuck," "Brooklyn Bridge") is 57. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 54. Actor Sophie Marceau ("Braveheart") is 54. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 53. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor David Ramsey ("Arrow," "Blue Bloods") is 49. Actor Leslie Bibb ("ER," "Popular") is 47. Actor Brandon Call ("Step By Step") is 44. Country singer Aaron Lines is 43. Actor Rachel McAdams ("Wedding Crashers," "The Notebook") is 42. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 40. Actor Justin Cooper ("Liar, Liar") is 32. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 32. Actor Raquel Castro ("Jersey Girl") is 26.
Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 81. Actor Linda Evans ("Dynasty") is 78. Actor Susan Sullivan is 78. Country singer Jacky Ward is 74. Actor Jameson Parker ("Simon and Simon") is 73. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 72. Singer Graham Parker is 70. Actor Delroy Lindo ("The Good Fight") is 68. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 67. Actor Oscar Nunez ("The Office") is 62. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 60. Singer Kim Wilde is 60. Actor Tim Guinee ("Elementary") is 58. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 58. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 55. Actor Romany Malco ("A Million Little Things," "Weeds") is 52. Actor Owen Wilson is 52. Actor Dan Bakkedahl ("Life in Pieces," "The Mindy Project") is 52. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 51. Actor Mike Epps is 50. Actor Peta Wilson ("La Femme Nikita") is 50. Actor Chloe Sevigny ("Big Love," "Boys Don't Cry") is 46. Actor Steven Pasquale ("The Good Wife") is 44. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Rapper Fabolous is 43. Actor-director Nate Parker ("Birth of a Nation") is 41. Rapper Mike Jones is 40. Actor Mekia Cox ("Secrets and Lies") is 39. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad ("Scream Queens," "Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actor Christina Vidal (TV's "Grand Hotel") is 39. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 36. "Project Runway" winner and designer Christian Soriano is 35. Actor Nathan Kress ("iCarly") is 28.
