Bishop Charles T. Hash spent half a century in ministry and had a passion for evangelism and small community churches.

Hash, a religious leader in the Church of God Apostolic Inc., began his career in 1969 pastoring small churches across Virginia and North Carolina.

Hash — who worked for a time at Refuge Temple Evangelistic Center in Yadkin County—was known as a dynamic and inspirational preacher.

Hash was ordained as a bishop in 1990, and went on to become the national first vice overseer of the Church of God Apostolic Inc. of North Wilkesboro, overseeing more than 40 churches in the Eastern United States.

Hash also was an advocate for criminal justice and sentencing reform in North Carolina, his son said.

Hash, who retired from preaching in 2013, had four children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He died at age 75 in February following a heart attack.