Bishop McGuinness wins boys team tennis state championship

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness dominated every match that was completed to beat Durham's Voyager Academy 5-0 on Saturday and win the NCHSAA Class 1-A boys team tennis championship at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center.

It was the third state championship in school history, with the others coming in 2011 and 2014. The Villains dropped just one point during this year's state playoffs.

No. 1 Luca Pestana and No. 3 Timothy Hackman won their singles matches Saturday for the Villains after claiming the 1-A double title May 7. Pestana routed Will Baker 6-0, 6-1, and Hackman defeated Tyler Hinshaw 6-1, 6-4 to earn championships MVP honors.

Other singles winners for Bishop, which finished 17-1, were Josh Hanflink and Evan Sturgill. Grant Wilson and Connor Whalen were leading their singles matches when the Villains clinched, and Hanflink and Sturgill won their doubles match.

John Hutchison was given the NCHSAA's sportsmanship award for Bishop McGuinness.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.