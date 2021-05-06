BISHOP
Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.
A Forsyth County man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, state officials say.
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
Police found a man’s body inside the burned home at 526 Lockland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Demonstrators in downtown Winston-Salem call for end to state-sanctioned violence against Black people
Demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
A man was shot in the chest Sunday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police say a Winston-Salem man survived a gunshot to the face Tuesday afternoon.
A drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem left two city residents injured, authorities said.
Anonymous letter writer sends hundreds of unsigned notes complaining about a neighbor's chickens in Davie County. But the letter had an unintended consequence as others neighbors have rallied to support the owners of the henhouse.
The Sheetz property in Welcome has been sold by an affiliate of the convenience store chain to a Welcome group for $1.3 million, according to …