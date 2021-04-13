 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Cross NC commits to keeping pandemic telehealth policy through 2021
0 comments

Blue Cross NC commits to keeping pandemic telehealth policy through 2021

Having good personal hygiene and eating healthy is sometimes not enough to avoid getting sick. Here are five common household items that you should be sanitizing regularly to prevent illness.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Monday that its COVID-19 telehealth policy will remain in place through at least the end of 2021.

After expanding virtual coverage in 2020, Blue Cross NC saw its members’ telehealth usage increase by more than 7,500%.

The extended telehealth policy covers doctor visits by video or phone the same as face-to-face visits, and providers will be paid the same as they would for in-person visits.

The policy applies to all Blue Cross NC commercial plans and Medicare Advantage plans offered and administered by Blue Cross NC.

Members of the Federal Employee Program have telehealth covered at parity with in-person visits until further notice.

The extended policy does not apply to Blue Cross NC members getting care from out of state providers, or members of other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans receiving care in North Carolina.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News