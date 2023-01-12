Blue Cross NC protests State Health Plan switch to Aetna in 2025

Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC said Thursday it has submitted — as expected — a formal protest of the State Health Plan’s decision to award the 2025-2027 contract for third-party administrative services to Aetna.

The SHP is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services. It covers nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, legislators, retirees and their dependents,

State treasurer Dale Folwell announced Jan. 4 the awarding of a three-year contract to Aetna that has a renewal option for two, one-year terms.

Blue Cross NC has held the administrative contract with the SHP since the early 1980s. UMR Inc. also submitted a proposal.

Blue Cross NC said the SHP and Folwell informed the insurer of its decision on Dec. 14 following the unanimous vote by the SHP’s Board of Trustees, A meeting to discuss the decision was held by Blue Cross NC and the SHP on Dec. 16.

"The simplistic request for proposal, or bid process, represented a significant departure from the State Health Plan’s previous procurement and contracting process," Blue Cross NC said.

Blue Cross NC said it submitted public records requests on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. It said the SHP "has not committed to a specific timeline for response."

"The protest highlights the limited information and distorted scoring system used during the decision-making process. Additionally, Blue Cross NC bid the lowest administrative fee of any bidder."

“State Health Plan members are more than customers; they are our neighbors, our friends and our family," said Dr. Tunde Sotunde, president and chief executive of Blue Cross NC.

"We have filed this protest to ensure the best outcome for them, for taxpayers and for our state.”

Folwell responded to the Blue Cross NC protest by saying in a statement that "we welcome the opportunity to engage in a factual, thoughtful and transparent review of the State Health Plan’s contracting process for third-party administration services going into effect two years from now."

"Just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contact after 44 years, the State Health Plan, (its) board of trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve, as well as taxpayers like them.”

Aetna response

Aetna said it will have nearly 600 employees assigned to work on this transition with SHP Director Sam Watts.

Jim Bostian, Aetna's president for N.C., said the insurer "submitted an aggressive proposal affirming the State Health Plan’s commitment to high-quality and affordable health benefits."

"The people who teach, protect and serve North Carolina deserve a health benefits administrator that leads with customer service, quality care and affordability. Aetna intends to deliver it to them."

The hundreds of Aetna employees dedicated to this seamless transition will continue their work without distraction.”

Bostian said in an op-ed submission to the News & Observer of Raleigh that Aetna "analyzed millions of provider claims processed over a full year" by Blue Cross NC "and matched them to Aetna’s provider network."

"The result? More than 98% of BCBS claims came from providers currently in Aetna’s network."

"Still, that doesn’t satisfy me. On Jan. 4, we began communicating with additional N.C. providers to expand Aetna’s network even further.

"We will continue to work to bring more providers into the network that can offer the high-quality care that state employees deserve.”

What's at stake

Blue Cross NC said that since the SHP's announcement of the 2025 switch to Aetna, "members have expressed concerns about maintaining access to their doctors."

"Yet, the request for proposal process did not score each proposed vendor’s network of providers, and the process did not consider the possible disruption to members’ access to health care providers."

For example, Blue Cross NC said that based on a preliminary review of publicly available information, Blue Cross NC’s statewide network of total provider locations "appears to be 38% larger than Aetna’s."

"A smaller network could result in a significant number of teachers and state employees across the state to change doctors they’ve built relationships with for years and travel farther for in-network care."

Blue Cross NC said the request for proposals "relied on simplistic yes/no questions and prohibiting explanations of capabilities or the ability to provide helpful context."

The SHP is accused of "oversimplifying the criteria used to assess the technical expertise of each company."

Blue Cross NC stressed the employment component of the decision, saying the request for proposals was altered to remove "any preference for companies that have resources in North Carolina."

Blue Cross NC has not disclosed how many employees could be affected by the ending of the SHP contract in 2025. It said it employs hundreds of North Carolinians directly serving the State Health Plan.

“Blue Cross NC’s focus will remain on providing the highest level of service to the State Health Plan members it is honored to serve,” Sotunde said.

SHP motives

The treasurer’s office said that the administrative contract oversees health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.

“The new contract reflects a partnership that focuses on transparency and lower costs, with the potential administrative cost savings over the course of the contract equaling $140 million,” according to the news release.

Folwell said in announcing the transition that Blue Cross NC’s chairman Ned Curran and Sotunde have “assured me that they will finish strong for the next two years.”

“Their comments this morning (Jan. 4) is evidence that statements and promises don’t matter.”

Folwell said that partnering with Aetna, which already employs more than 10,000 people in North Carolina, “will create a lot of new opportunities for the (SHP) and the members we serve.

“A change of this magnitude is a great opportunity for a fresh perspective, and we look forward to working closely with Aetna to create new ways to provide price transparency, increase access and quality, while lowering the cost of health care for those who teach, protect and serve, and taxpayers like them.”

SHP members are expected to begin receiving more information regarding the changes in 2024 prior to open enrollment for the 2025 benefit year.

“With nearly 170 years of expertise and experience, we are ready to serve these members through our comprehensive, local network of primary care physicians, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals that State of North Carolina employees know and trust,” Jim Bostian, Aetna’s N.C. market president, said in a statement.

“We will also provide greater value for members by connecting them to the services and support they need for every type of health care moment, simply and affordably.”