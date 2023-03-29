Blue Line Aviation, North Carolina's largest flight school, said Tuesday it has signed a purchase agreement with Piper Aircraft for 55 aircraft and an option for 60 more. It is the largest single order of aircraft ever placed by Blue Line Aviation.

Blue Line also said it will begin operation in June at Winter Haven Regional Airport near Orlando, Fla. The company said the expansion "will provide a temporary campus for our operations while we seek a permanent development solution."

On March 10, Blue Line said it immediately ceased all investment in their previously announced expansion at the Smithfield airport facility.

Those expansion plans had included: a hotel; an additional flight school building; a dormitory and other flex space on land that sits adjacent to JNX Airport. Blue Line Aviation said it had invested “significant funds” to purchase, plan, annex and rezone a 14-acre parcel.

The long-term agreement includes a full diversification of Blue Line's existing single- and multi-engine fleet with both Archer TXs and Seminoles.

Deliveries of Blue Line Aviation's new Archer TX aircraft will begin in the second half of 2023 and Seminoles in 2024. The expansion of Blue Line's existing fleet to add Pipers will take place over the next four years.