Bombs and Bargains

My first reaction, like many others, was to bomb those responsible. But that will not solve the problem of Islamic terrorism. We can punch holes in the desert of Afghanistan and other countries that support terrorism, but in all likelihood we won't be able to take out their elusive leaders unless we got a lucky hit.

Even if we do manage to kill or capture Osama bin Laden, there are still thousands of his followers willing to continue his "holy war."

The key to this terrorism nightmare is Israel. Most of these terrorists care little of the history of the United States, of our love of freedom and our tolerance of religion. However, we are Israel's closest ally, and their hate of Israel is so great that they consider us guilty by association.

The only long-term solution is to find a way for the Israelis and Palestinians to get along. That is asking a lot. I still feel that we need to take military action. We need to destroy their infrastructure, disrupt their ties to supporting countries, and send a message that America will not tolerate attacks on our soil. It is a different world. The rules have changed. We should do everything possible, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons, to destroy this evil. When the bombing is over, the whole world needs to sit down and discuss a solution to the Palestinian problem.

— ROBERT DEPPERSCHMIDT, Winston-Salem